Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
James “Jim” Edwin Lockard, 71, of Weston, passed away on January 6, 2023, while under the compassionate care of West Virginia Caring Hospice in Arthurdale and Mountain Memories Assisted Living in Elkins. Jim was born in Buckhannon on December 6, 1951, a son for the late Roy Gordon Lockard and Madge Rosalee Greene Lockard. Forever cherishing their memories of Jim are his step-mother, Janet Lockard of Weston; partner, Sandy Smith of Buckhannon; three daughters: Kelley Ham of Weston, Lee Ann Lockard of Yellow Springs, OH, and Miquella Elle Lockard of Weston; four grandchildren: Taylor Paige Beckner and husband, Tyler, MaKenzie Posey and husband, Ryan, Bethany Smith, Barrett VanArtsdalen, and Dylan VanArtsdalen; one brother, Steven Roy Lockard and wife, Louise, of Wendell, NC; four great-grandchildren: Madilynn R. Beckner, Kora A. Beckner, Easton S. Posey, McKinley R. Posey; one nephew, Michael S. Lockard; and one niece, Sadie R. Hoover. Jim was a 1969 Lewis County High School graduate. Following graduation, Jim attended and graduated from Nashville Auto Diesel College in Nashville, TN. Jim was employed with Barbour Coal and Kelley Coal as a heavy equipment mechanic, and later Vulcan Materials until his retirement. He was a member at Waldeck United Methodist Church and Weston Masonic Lodge #10 AF and AM. Jim had a love for the outdoors, as he enjoyed deer and turkey hunting. He was a highly talented mechanic, and took delight in sharing his knowledge with others. He could fix nearly anything. Jim will be dearly missed by all who loved and cared for him. In lieu flowers, Jim’s family requests that donations be made in James’ honor to the Waldeck United Methodist Church, 81 Walnut Drive, Weston, WV, 26452. Jim’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of James “Jim” Edwin Lockard. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

