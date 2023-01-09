Lexie Lamb signs with WVU track and field and cross country

Lamb began running during pandemic, has since won individual and team state titles
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Lexie Lamb signed her letter of intent to join the WVU track and field and cross country teams this afternoon. The Doddridge County superstar began her running career as a way to condition for other sports before blossoming into an individual state champion and accomplished runner. More on her decision above.

Lexie Lamb was also chosen as the Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week. More on Lexie’s story and decision to join the Mountaineers can be seen during Tuesday’s edition of 5 News at 6.

