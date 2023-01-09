Man charged with breaking into home, hitting woman, shoving officer, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home, hit a woman in the jaw and struck an officer while being arrested.

Officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home on Washington St. in Morgantown on Saturday around 9 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.

The victim said she came home and found 31-year-old Shawn Collins, of Morgantown, inside “stealing things,” the report says.

When the victim confronted Collins, he allegedly struck her in the jaw.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Collins standing inside a stairway in the home and ordered him to turn around and to place his hands behind his back.

While being arrested, Collins allegedly tried to pull away from and shove officers in an effort to get away.

Court documents said Collins was wanted on an unrelated charge out of Upshur County.

Collins has been charged with obstructing an officer, strangulation and burglary. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,500 bond.

