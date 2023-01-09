Man charged with breaking into home, hitting woman, shoving officer, police say

Shawn Collins
Shawn Collins(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home, hit a woman in the jaw and struck an officer while being arrested.

Officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home on Washington St. in Morgantown on Saturday around 9 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.

The victim said she came home and found 31-year-old Shawn Collins, of Morgantown, inside “stealing things,” the report says.

When the victim confronted Collins, he allegedly struck her in the jaw.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Collins standing inside a stairway in the home and ordered him to turn around and to place his hands behind his back.

While being arrested, Collins allegedly tried to pull away from and shove officers in an effort to get away.

Court documents said Collins was wanted on an unrelated charge out of Upshur County.

Collins has been charged with obstructing an officer, strangulation and burglary. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
National Futurecast showing conditions for the Ohio River Valley and Mid-Atlantic regions at 4...
Rain/snow showers on Sunday!
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

Latest News

The Queen of Clean: Cleaning a dryer lint trap filter
The Queen of Clean: Cleaning a dryer lint trap filter
Hinton sinkhole
WVDOH fills in massive Hinton sinkhole
Murder suspect arrested outside of Morgantown, U.S. Marshals say
Robert Dillsworth III
Man charged with damaging WVU Art Museum