Man charged with damaging WVU Art Museum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers said he damaged the WVU Art Museum and a street sign.

A window and stone pillar were reported damaged to authorities in November at the WVU Art Museum, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said a window near the west entrance was shattered with a rock at the bottom of the window near the impact area. There were also several “impact craters” along with rocks near the stone pillar.

Authorities reviewed security camera footage of the museum and saw a man, later identified as 29-year-old Robert Dillsworth III, of Reedsville, throw rocks at the museum and gather more rocks from the garden around 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 7.

About an hour later, Star City police received a call that Dillsworth was throwing rocks at and damaging a street sign.

Dillsworth has been charged with destruction of property. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.