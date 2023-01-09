Man threatens to ‘shoot up’ Preston County school, police say

Seth Johnson
Seth Johnson(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he threatened to “shoot up” a school in Preston County.

Officials with Preston County Schools told deputies about a threat toward Bruceton School in Bruceton Mills on Jan. 4, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said 22-year-old Seth Johnson, of Albright, sent a message to a juvenile through social media saying, “You a b**** I will come up to your school and shoot that b**** up and stop f***ing with my sister.”

The criminal complaint says the message has since been removed from social media.

Johnson has been charged with threats of terrorist acts. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

