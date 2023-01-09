Mannington man charged with punching, kicking dog multiple times

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he punched and kicked a dog multiple times over several days.

Officers responded to an animal abuse complaint at a home in Fairmont on Jan. 7, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says 22-year-old Luke Masters, of Mannington, was at the home for four days with a black Labrador Retriever.

While Masters was at the home, he allegedly punched the dog in the head multiple times, kicked the dog “in the guts,” and held his foot on the dog’s head, pinning it to the floor.

The dog was reportedly “shaking non-stop, put its paw up in fear of being struck, and had a redness in the white of its eyes” while officers were on the scene.

A veterinarian told police the dog had “inflammation/faint bruising on both eyes caused by blunt force trauma to its head or an infection which is why the dog’s eyes were red.”

Masters has been charged with cruelty to animals. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

