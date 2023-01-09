Mild temperatures, precipitation later this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow showers and flurries will push in during the early-morning, but by the afternoon, our region will dry out. As for what the rest of the week will be like, find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system brought cloudy skies to West Virginia yesterday, along with a few rain and snow showers yesterday and this morning. This system will push east later this morning, taking any precipitation with it and leaving cloudy skies. So this afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with westerly winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures in the upper-30s. Overnight, clouds will break up, resulting in partly clear skies. Winds will be light, with lows in the upper-20s. Tomorrow, a disturbance will bring cloudy skies to North-Central West Virginia, but our region should be dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach into the low-40s, within range for this time of year. Temperatures will then climb for the next few days, so that by Thursday, temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Skies will also be partly cloudy for most of this week, with cloud cover increasing toward the end of the week. Then on Thursday evening into Friday morning, a low-pressure system and cold front will lift into North-Central West Virginia, bringing widespread rain showers, and even a few downpours. Then by Friday afternoon, colder air will push in from the northwest behind the system, turning any leftover rain into snow and resulting in snow accumulations in the lowlands and more in the mountain counties. Those snow showers will stick around until Saturday morning, when most of the moisture lifts out and ends those snow showers in the process. Then expect a cool, cloudy weekend, with temperatures hovering around the freezing point. There is uncertainty regarding the system, however, including how long those snow showers may last and how intense any precipitation seen may get, so we can’t give rain or snow totals yet. But we are watching carefully. In short, after today, mild temperatures will lift in later this week, and towards the end, rain and snow showers will push in as well.

Today: Cloudy skies this morning, then partly sunny skies during the afternoon and evening hours. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 39.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 28.

Tuesday: Overcast. High: 47.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies. High: 55.

