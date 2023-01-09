Murder suspect arrested outside of Morgantown, U.S. Marshals say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh for homicide was arrested near Morgantown Monday morning, U.S. Marshals said.

50-year-old William Fitzgerald was identified as the main suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife, 47-year-old Tarea Washington, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force contacted United States Marshals Service Northern West Virginia Mountain State Fugitive Task Force to assist in locating and apprehending Fitzgerald.

U.S. Marshals believed Fitzgerald to be traveling through north-central West Virginia northbound on I-79 and requested BOLOs and assistance from local agencies in Harrison County, Marion County and Monongalia County along the I-79 corridor.

Officers from Monongalia Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department saw Fitzgerald driving northbound I-79 and stopped him outside of Morgantown just past mile marker 155, officials said.

Fitzgerald was taken into custody without incident.

“The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force is designed to assist state and local law enforcement apprehend the most dangerous felons and this arrest is a perfect example. The Marshals Service was glad to assist in this case and safely bring this suspect to Justice.” said by Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department assisted in Fitzgerald’s arrest.

