Safety tips for using propane heaters

By Alex Jackson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Propane heaters are a common heating source in homes around the region.

When used improperly, however, these heaters can create hazards.

Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winter says taking precautions is an important part of keeping your family safe.

“With propane heaters, it’s very important you use them only as the manufacture specifies,” Winter said.

There are several ways to ensure safety when using propane heaters

When used inside, make certain the propane heater is specifically made for indoor use. Have a carbon monoxide detector designed to detect propane in your home and make certain to turn off the heater when not in view.

The Huntington Fire Department also says propane heaters are only designed to be used as a temporary heat source.

