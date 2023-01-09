Transgender sports ban preserves integrity of women’s sports, A.G. Morrisey says

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A judge said West Virginia can keep its transgender sports ban on the books.

The U.S. District Court is upholding the law which prohibits children from participating in sports not assigned to their gender at birth.

The case stems from a transgender middle school student in Harrison County wishing to run on the woman’s cross country team.

The American Civil Liberties Union took up the case and says trans youths are needlessly harmed by the law.

However, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said trans athletes playing a sport different from their birth gender isn’t fair to the other athletes.

“No one is suggesting suppressing any rights of individuals, but what we’re talking about is when we’re trying to preserve the integrity of a women’s sports team, it’s fundamentally unfair to a allow biological male to participate in those teams,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

Morrisey said the law does not prevent trans athletes from participating in sports but ensures an even playing field.

He said he’s proud of this ruling but expects further cases to arise.

