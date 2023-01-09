West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources transitions child welfare information system

WTAP News @ 5 - DHHR transitions child welfare information system
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Human Resources announced last week that they are going to start using a new social services and child welfare system.

The DHHR said in a statement that they are transitioning from the Families and Children Tracking System to the West Virginia People’s Access to Help, or WV PATH. DHHR employees will be using this system to assist DHHR clients.

Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary Jeffrey H. Coben was quoted as saying that the WV PATH system will “support streamlined services for residents and, ultimately, help employees achieve improved child welfare outcomes for DHHR’s customers.”

The DHHR said that this transition won’t impact how WV residents apply for DHHR programs and services.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Chambers
Woman charged with robbing Fairmont gas station, police say
An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
Luke Masters
Mannington man charged with punching, kicking dog multiple times
Murder suspect arrested outside of Morgantown, U.S. Marshals say

Latest News

Tai Howser
‘Extremely intoxicated’ man rams two police cars during pursuit, police say
Bill Gates considers W.Va. to expand nuclear energy efforts
Loyal Sweet A Licious customer.
Community shares well wishes for loyal Sweet A Licious customer that recently returned from the hospital
Hope Inc. works to help those affected by domestic violence
Hope Inc. works to help those affected by domestic violence
Teens aging out of foster care raises concerns
Teens aging out of foster care raises concerns