West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources transitions child welfare information system

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Human Resources announced last week that they are going to start using a new social services and child welfare system.

The DHHR said in a statement that they are transitioning from the Families and Children Tracking System to the West Virginia People’s Access to Help, or WV PATH. DHHR employees will be using this system to assist DHHR clients.

Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary Jeffrey H. Coben was quoted as saying that the WV PATH system will “support streamlined services for residents and, ultimately, help employees achieve improved child welfare outcomes for DHHR’s customers.”

The DHHR said that this transition won’t impact how WV residents apply for DHHR programs and services.

