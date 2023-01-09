Westover police continues search for man last seen in Dec. 2021

Jeremiah Erb
Jeremiah Erb(Facebook: Westover Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is continuing the search for a man who was last seen more than a year ago.

41-year-old Jeremiah Erb, of Westover, was last seen in the Morgantown area on Dec. 26, 2021, according to the WPD.

Erb is described as a white male, 6′1″ tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Authorities first asked for help locating Erb last October, but told 5 News Monday morning they are still searching for him.

Anyone with information regarding Erb’s whereabouts is asked to call the Westover Police Department at 304-296-6576 or MECCA 911.

