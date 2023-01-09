Woman charged with robbing Fairmont gas station, police say

Carolyn Chambers
Carolyn Chambers(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she robbed a gas station in Fairmont.

54-year-old Carolyn Chambers, of Farmington, went inside a gas station on Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont on Jan. 4, threatened a clerk and took money from the gas station, according to a criminal complaint.

Chambers allegedly told the clerk another man “would kill them both with a gun” if the clerk did not give her the money.

Officers said witnesses were able to identify Chambers, and she was seen on video of the area wearing matching clothes. The car she was driving was also caught on video near the area of the robbery.

Chambers has been charged with robbery. She is being held on a $170,512 bond.

