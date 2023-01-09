WVDNR releases recent trout stocking locations

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR shared the recent locations where trout was stocked.

The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of Jan. 2:

Anthony Creek

Barboursville Lake

Chief Logan Pond

Cranberry River

Fitzpatrick Lake

Gandy Creek

Greenbrier River (Marlinton section)

Howards Creek

Hurricane Reservoir

James P. Bailey Lake

Larenim Park Lake

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

Laurel Fork Lake

Little Beaver Lake

Lost River

New Creek

North Fork Patterson Creek

North Fork South Branch

North Fork South Branch (Catch and Release)

Pendleton Lake

Shavers Fork (upper section)

South Fork Cranberry River

Spruce Knob Lake

Summit Lake

Thomas Park Lake

Trout Run

Waites Run

Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

