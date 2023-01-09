WVDNR releases recent trout stocking locations

(KEYC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR shared the recent locations where trout was stocked.

The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of Jan. 2:

  • Anthony Creek
  • Barboursville Lake
  • Chief Logan Pond
  • Cranberry River
  • Fitzpatrick Lake
  • Gandy Creek
  • Greenbrier River (Marlinton section)
  • Howards Creek
  • Hurricane Reservoir
  • James P. Bailey Lake
  • Larenim Park Lake
  • Laurel Fork (Randolph)
  • Laurel Fork Lake
  • Little Beaver Lake
  • Lost River
  • New Creek
  • North Fork Patterson Creek
  • North Fork South Branch
  • North Fork South Branch (Catch and Release)
  • Pendleton Lake
  • Shavers Fork (upper section)
  • South Fork Cranberry River
  • Spruce Knob Lake
  • Summit Lake
  • Thomas Park Lake
  • Trout Run
  • Waites Run
  • Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

