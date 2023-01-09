WVDNR releases recent trout stocking locations
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR shared the recent locations where trout was stocked.
The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of Jan. 2:
- Anthony Creek
- Barboursville Lake
- Chief Logan Pond
- Cranberry River
- Fitzpatrick Lake
- Gandy Creek
- Greenbrier River (Marlinton section)
- Howards Creek
- Hurricane Reservoir
- James P. Bailey Lake
- Larenim Park Lake
- Laurel Fork (Randolph)
- Laurel Fork Lake
- Little Beaver Lake
- Lost River
- New Creek
- North Fork Patterson Creek
- North Fork South Branch
- North Fork South Branch (Catch and Release)
- Pendleton Lake
- Shavers Fork (upper section)
- South Fork Cranberry River
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Summit Lake
- Thomas Park Lake
- Trout Run
- Waites Run
- Williams River
Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.
