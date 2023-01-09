WVDOT hiring for positions in Harrison, Monongalia counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For those potentially looking for a career change, the West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring.

The DOT is actively hiring equipment operators and mechanics in Harrison and Monongalia counties.

There will be a hiring event at the District 4 headquarters, located at 2460 Murphy’s Run Rd. in Bridgeport on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All you need to do is bring a valid driver’s license, and you could be interviewed on the spot.

Applicants can apply online or call 304-558-3111 for more information.

