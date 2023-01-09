WVU Extension to offer free emergency medical course

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Extension is offering a free emergency medical technician course to address the shortage of emergency medical providers in West Virginia.

The program is a partnership between Monongalia County Technical Education Center and WVU Extension.

The training lasts 175 hours and provides participants with hands-on learning opportunities.

Since the training began, it’s brought in 270 participants with 50-75% of those trainees going on to get certified afterwards.

