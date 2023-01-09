WVU Medicine cuts ribbon on Fairmont Gateway Clinic expansion

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine officials cut the ribbon on a $1.5 million expansion of the Fairmont Gateway Clinic on Monday.

Since the Clinic opened in 2017, it has exceeded expectations for clinic volume.

Officials said there were 77,000 patient visits in 2022. It has seen a 45 percent increase in patient volumes since 2020, with many of those patients visiting the Urgent Care.

The original construction included shell space originally intended for MRI and CT imaging.

When WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center opened in 2020, access to advanced radiology services returned to the community.

Now, officials said that space will be used to add 11 rooms and a procedure room to the clinic, expanding adult and pediatric primary care, specialty care, and Urgent Care services.

“Because we have had such an incredible response from Marion, Monongalia, and Harrison counties, we are bursting at the seams,” Michelle Wilson, WVU Medicine Fairmont Gateway Clinic manager, said. “This expansion is going to allow us to move our Urgent Care into the new portion of the building, providing more patient rooms and easier access to X-ray. Our other services will fill in the space previously occupied by Urgent Care, increasing the number of available patient rooms for appointments.”

The Fairmont Gateway Clinic currently provides 13 services:

Behavioral Medicine

Dermatology

Digestive Diseases

Family Medicine

General Surgery

Lab Services

Nephrology

OB/GYN

Orthopaedics

Pain Management

Podiatry

Urgent Care

Urology

“This is a community investment,” Darin Rogers, WVU Medicine vice president of provider network services and chief ambulatory operations officer, said. “We are working hand-in-hand with the leadership at Fairmont Medical Center to determine what services are a better fit for the hospital or clinic settings, so we can best meet the needs of our patients.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.