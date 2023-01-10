Actor Danny Masterson to face 2nd trial on rape charges

FILE - In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at the Youth for Human...
FILE - In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at the Youth for Human Rights International Celebrity Benefit in Los Angeles.(Photo by Annie I. Bang /Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Prosecutors in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that they will retry actor Danny Masterson on rape charges.

Three women have accused the “That ‘70s Show” star of sexually assaulting them about 20 years ago.

Jurors in the first trial were deadlocked in November.

Prosecutors said during a court hearing that the jury had ignored some evidence in the case.

Defense lawyers argued it was unlikely any jury would vote unanimously to convict Masterson, but the judge sided with the prosecution.

The next court hearing is set for Feb. 16.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Chambers
Woman charged with robbing Fairmont gas station, police say
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
Tai Howser
‘Extremely intoxicated’ man rams two police cars during pursuit, police say

Latest News

Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project
Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project
Mannington property check
Mannington Middle School gets over $1-million in unclaimed stock
Monongalia County Health Department recognized
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | January 10, 2023
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | January 10, 2023
NCWV teacher, aide receive awards during state ceremony