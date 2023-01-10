After tomorrow, rain and snow showers push in!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be warmer than the past few days, with mild, seasonable temperatures, and skies will be cloudy as well. Warmer temperatures are expected later this week, but as for what the rest of the week will be like, find out in the video above!

A weak disturbance will push in this afternoon, resulting in mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. However, since it is moisture-starved, the chance of an isolated shower is low. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-40s, slightly above average for January. Overnight, clouds will break up a bit and lead to partly clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-20s to low-30s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, and a few scattered showers will lift into West Virginia during the evening hours ahead of a warm front out west. These showers won’t produce much rain, however. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-50s in some areas. A few more showers may lift in on Thursday morning, but most of the rain won’t push in until the late afternoon to evening hours, as a low-pressure system lifts toward Ohio and drags its cold front into West Virginia. We may see a few downpours as the cold front pushes in during the evening hours, which may cause some problems. So we are watching carefully. We may also see some gusty winds on that day as well, which could cause problems, so we’re watching carefully. Most of the rain should be out by the late-evening hours. Then overnight into Friday morning, colder air will start coming from the northwest as the low-pressure system moves east, turning any leftover rain into snow. Those snow showers will continue in the mountain counties throughout Friday afternoon and evening, and they even stick around until Saturday morning. In the lowlands, not much accumulation is expected as temperatures will likely stay above freezing. In the mountain counties, more snow is expected as temperatures stay close to the freezing point. Fortunately, by Saturday afternoon, drier air will flow in from out west, cutting off snow showers and leaving behind partly sunny skies. Thereafter, Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy and dry, with highs in the upper-40s by Monday. In short, today and tomorrow will bring mild, cloudy conditions, rain will lift in on Thursday, and snow showers will push in on Friday and Saturday.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies. High: 46.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 32.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies, with a slight chance of a rain shower during the evening hours. High: 55.

Thursday: Showers early in the morning, steady rain throughout the afternoon and evening hours. High: 60.

