Bridgeport City Council reviews proposed increase to water rates

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council approved an ordinance on its first reading for a water rate increase that will go into effect in April on Monday.

The rate increase was approved by the Bridgeport Utility Board Thursday, who received a presentation on the increase from Michael D. Griffith, CPA, of Griffith & Associates, PLLC.

The rate increase is the result of Bridgeport being one of many municipalities and towns in Harrison County that purchase water from the Clarksburg Water Board.

Recently, the CWB passed a substantial rate hike as part of a $85.6 million upgrade for upgrades to its system. Because of that, Bridgeport is passing the rate increase it is seeing on to the customers.

Griffith, who has handled increase studies in the past, said there were no issues with the increase by the CWB.

The increase, according to Griffith’s report, on the statewide average monthly usage of 3,500 gallons is 9.9 percent for residential customers, which comes out to an additional $3.10 per month. The increase is slightly lower for less usage and slightly higher for more usage.

Griffith said the average Bridgeport customer uses slightly more than 3,500 gallons, so the increase will likely be slightly higher.

The other rate increases are as follow based on the state average usage and will see different increases based on less or more usages:

Commercial will be 11.3 percent or $19.42 per month based on average usage of 21,400 gallons per month.

Public authority usage would see a 12.5 percent hike and a monthly increase of $36.32 per month based on average usage of 40,300 gallons per month.

Industrial would see a 14.6 percent increase and a price spike of $107.96 per month based on an average usage rate of 119,900 gallons per month.

Council member Jon Griffith said the rate increase comes out to between $3 and $4 a month.

The second reading of the ordinance should be on Jan. 26. After that, the rates will go into place in 45 days pending final Council approval.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.