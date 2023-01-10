Community shares well wishes for loyal Sweet A Licious customer that recently returned from the hospital

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A loyal Sweet A Licious customer was grateful for well wishes after a stint in the hospital.

Miles Paugh was almost 92 years old and recently returned home after being in the hospital for nine days due to a heart attack, pneumonia and kidney problems.

Owner of Sweet A Licious Michelle Jack reached out to the community on Facebook to send well wishes to Paugh and received an overwhelming response.

Paugh was a veteran that served in Korea and Vietnam. That loved going to Sweet A Licious for two special treats.

“I like their banana splits and their hot dogs,” Paugh said.

He explained that he spent four years in the Army before joining the Air Force.

Paugh fought in the Korean War from July 1950 - July 1951.

Then he also fought in the Vietnam War.

“I went in the Air Force went to Vietnam in 62, in an outfit where you fly around and the Piper Club and let them shoot at you and get the fighters in. Then I came back to Washington D.C. and was on Air Force One for seven years,” Paugh said.

He added his days in the Air Force were his favorite.

Paugh said he remembered the day he met Jack well.

“We got acquainted the day I came in, and you didn’t have any bananas,” he explained.

Jack added that she felt bad, because he waited in line for a long time before discovering he would not get his banana split.

Then Paugh came back a few days later and told Michelle that it was alright that he didn’t get his treat that day.

“He came up to me and whispered that it was okay that I was out of stuff because he had managed a restaurant like this a long time ago, and he understood,” Jack explained.

Since then, the two have been great friends and look forward to their visits.

Paugh was excited to show Jack the medal he’d just received from the South Korean government for helping keep their country free.

Paugh said he was working to get these medals for all the veterans that fought in Korea.

