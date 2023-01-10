Crews respond to truck fire at WVU Coliseum

(Facebook: Morgantown Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a truck fire Tuesday morning at the WVU Coliseum.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. at the WVU Coliseum parking area, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw a pickup truck with smoke and flames coming from inside the truck and the engine compartment.

MFD said the fire was quickly extinguished without issue.

