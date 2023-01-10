‘Extremely intoxicated’ man rams two police cars during pursuit, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man who was “extremely intoxicated” has been charged after officers said he rammed two police cars during a pursuit, injuring four officers.

Deputies were patrolling University Town Centre Dr. in Morgantown on Sunday when they saw a car being driven by 21-year-old Tai Howser, of Fairmont, that was unable to maintain its lane, according to a criminal complaint.

After seeing Howser swerving all over the road, officers tried to stop the vehicle. However, officers said he continued driving at speeds up to 60 mph in a 25 mph zone and “continuously changed from both south lanes, center lane and oncoming lanes” until he crossed over the overpass and into the Westridge development.

The report says Howser drove toward FedEx and hit a dead end. When officers gave him commands at gunpoint to get out of the car, he reportedly drove into a Westover police car head on, injuring two officers.

Deputies said the chase continued down Lawless Rd. and Martin Hollow Rd., where Howser “intentionally rammed his vehicle into the back of a different Westover police car,” injuring two more officers.

Officers continued the pursuit and tried to block in Howser near FedEx, and he nearly struck another police car. Deputies said he drove back onto University Town Centre Dr. and passed several vehicles while weaving in and out of lanes.

Once there was no more traffic on the roadway, Westover officers used a PIT maneuver on the car, and Howser was taken into custody.

Court documents said four injured officers were taken to the hospital in addition to Howser. Multiple hospital employees told police Howser was “extremely intoxicated.”

During the pursuit, Howser allegedly called MECCA 911 and said “he was not going in for this, was not stopping, and it was too late at this point.”

Howser has been charged with destruction of property, fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing while DUI, four counts of fleeing causing bodily injury and four counts of malicious assault on law enforcement officer. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

