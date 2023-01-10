Father convicted of killing 6-month-old sentenced

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A father convicted of strangling his 6-month-old child to death in October of 2018 was sentenced on Tuesday morning.

For involuntary manslaughter, Jeffrey Hoskins will spend one year in a regional jail and for death of a child by child abuse he will serve 15 years to life, according to the Jackson County Magistrate.

Hoskin was also sentenced to one to five years in the department of corrections for strangulation.

Officials say Hoskins will get credit for time served, which is 1,287 days.

Tuesday’s sentencing also came with 50 years of extended supervision.

At the time of his arrest in 2018, Hoskins admitted to investigators that he strangled his daughter at their home in Ripley, West Virginia.

Due to legal challenges, deputies say the baby remained on life support for about 15 months following the incident at the home along Meadowlark Lane.

In 2018, Hoskins was arrested on a child abuse charge. He later posted bond and took off.

Law enforcement found Hoskins hiding in a home in Arnoldsburg, where he is originally from.

Officials report that during a court interview, Hoskins showed law enforcement how he strangled the baby by using a teddy bear.

