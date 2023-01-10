First at 4 Forum: Provost Dr. Gary Morris

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Provost Dr. Gary Morris with Glenville State University joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

He talked about Glenville State’s recent change to a three semester system, helping students graduate in four years, and how teachers get prepared for the classroom.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Chambers
Woman charged with robbing Fairmont gas station, police say
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
Tai Howser
‘Extremely intoxicated’ man rams two police cars during pursuit, police say

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Provost Dr. Gary Morris
First at 4 Forum: Provost Dr. Gary Morris
Children not raised by two parents face health care limitations, WVU study finds
First at 4 Forum: Rodger Ozburn
First at 4 Forum: Rodger Ozburn
First at 4 Forum: Rodger Ozburn
First at 4 Forum: Rodger Ozburn