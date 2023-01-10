First at 4 Forum: Rodger Ozburn

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rodger Ozburn, the Assistant Regional Forester in north central West Virginia and drone program manager for the West Virginia Department of Forestry, joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

He talked about what drone pilots do for the Department of Forestry, advice for drone photography, and how drones contribute to wildlife coverage.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Chambers
Woman charged with robbing Fairmont gas station, police say
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
Tai Howser
‘Extremely intoxicated’ man rams two police cars during pursuit, police say

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Rodger Ozburn
First at 4 Forum: Rodger Ozburn
Man threatens to ‘shoot up’ Preston County school, police say
WVWC alumni launch first state-themed NFT project
Stoane Mason Binegar
Shinnston man pleads guilty to first-degree murder, robbery