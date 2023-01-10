Founder of 84 Lumber passes away on 100th birthday

EIGHTY FOUR, PA. (WDTV) - Joseph A. Hardy III, the founder of 84 Lumber, passed away on Sat., Jan. 7 on his 100th birthday.

Hardy also founded the Nemacolin Resort.

The following is a statement from the Hardy Family:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joseph A. Hardy III. The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man. Many knew Joe as a brilliant businessman and enthusiastic entrepreneur. Even with his vast success, Joe always remembered what matters most: people. He helped make the American dream real for so many, and he will be greatly missed. Joe proved that nothing is impossible by willing himself to his 100th birthday. His family is beyond proud of him for making this final accomplishment.

According to a release from 84 Lumber, Hardy passed away “in true Hardy fashion” with a cigar in his hand and surrounded by his loving family, singing Broadway show tunes to comfort him at his home in Farmington, Pennsylvania.

Hardy was born in Pittsburgh on Jan. 7, 1923. He attended Mt. Lebanon High School, Shadyside Academy, and Lehigh University.

During his final year at Lehigh University, Hardy enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and served as a radioman during World War II.

Hardy earned a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and later started 84 Lumber.

84 Lumber expanded to have stores in 30 states and currently employs more than 6,000 associates.

Even after Hardy handed over control of 84 Lumber and Nemacolin Resort to his daughter Maggie Hardy, his vision continued to inspire both businesses.

”My father was always asking, ‘What’s next?’ He wanted to conquer the next challenge or make something even better,” Maggie said. “He taught us never to be satisfied and push to be better today than we were yesterday. He had an infectious outlook and personality that inspired people. He never missed an opportunity to teach a lesson in business or in life. And he valued his people more than anything.”

In lieu of flowers, non-family members are encouraged to make donations to Habitat for Humanity or The Pennsylvania Classic Foundation.

