Freshman senator anxious for start of Legislative session

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The regular 2023 session of the West Virginia Legislature begins on Wednesday.

Republicans hold 88 of the 100 seats in the House of Delegates and 31 of the 34 seats in the State Senate.

14th District Senator Jay Taylor is a freshman GOP Senator who’s district includes all of Preston, Tucker, Grant, Mineral and Hardy counties and part of Taylor County. He said he is anxious to get started.

“We’ve had some caucus meetings. I’m really excited. It’s great that we’re actually having fights over tax cuts,” said Sen. Taylor. “I’m really excited about that, just to see how we can return some of the citizens’ money. I’m excited about the reforms we’re going to have for DHHR, seeing what we can do there to help improve those services.”

Stick with 5 News for complete coverage of the legislative session.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.