Hope Inc. works to help those affected by domestic violence

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -“If the victim needs it, we try to find a way to take care of it”, Kim Nicholson SARC coordinator and community liaison Hope, Inc.

Kim Nicholson is an intricate part of the inner workings of hope incorporated a task force on domestic violence located in Clarksburg. They work with sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking victims. They also have a shelter where they house victims and many other services to get victims the help they need.

“Call us if you need shelter services whatever services you need sometimes a victim isn’t ready to leave and they just need to know when they are ready, we can put a plan in place to help them”, Kim Nicholson SARC coordinator and community liaison Hope, Inc.

Hope was founded in 1980 and it started right here in Harrison County. The first house used as a shelter was donated by local Catholic ministries.

Now the renovated new shelter can house up 14 victims with children and Nicholson says there’s no time limit on your stay.

“It’s not necessarily a short stay because there are some victims who are prepared to move on and get their own place sometimes there are some that are prepared early than others there are others that might take a year and when they are at the shelter, they are not going to be made to leave the shelter”, Kim Nicholson SARC coordinator and community liaison Hope, Inc.

According to Nicholson domestic violence isn’t always a physical thing it can be manipulation tactics and mental abuse as well.

“The mental abuse the gaslighting that’s how it starts and then once the physical abuse starts it always escalates it will become worse and worse”, Kim Nicholson SARC coordinator and community liaison Hope, Inc.

If you think that you or you know someone who maybe a victim of domestic violence you can get the help and resources, you need by clicking here or calling 1-304-367-1100

“Hope is here to help you are not alone we can help you with many things and to help you live a life free of violence”, Kim Nicholson SARC coordinator and community liaison Hope, Inc.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.