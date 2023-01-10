Impactful system brings rain then snow to NCWV

Accumulations will remain light.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the next few days, temperatures will steadily climb, maxing out in the upper 50s and low 60s on Thursday. Thursday sees the onset of periods of heavy rain, which will transition to snow as temperatures fall on Friday. Accumulations will likely stay under an inch in the lowlands, but a little more is expected in the mountains. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Chambers
Woman charged with robbing Fairmont gas station, police say
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
Tai Howser
‘Extremely intoxicated’ man rams two police cars during pursuit, police say

Latest News

Expected highs for today, January 10, 2023.
After tomorrow, rain and snow showers push in!
rain friday
Brief warm-up before light snow kicks off the weekend
Expected highs for today, January 9, 2023.
Mild temperatures, precipitation later this week
rain to snow thurs
Impactful system to hit by week’s end