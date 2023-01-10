Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said.

The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said.

The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area for a month or more, Shine said.

It’s believed the body may be of a missing person but Shine said it will go to the medical examiners office to confirm identification.

There was no immediate evidence to suggest any foul play, Shine said.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.