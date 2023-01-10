Man arrested in connection with business break-in

Man arrested in connection with business break-in
Man arrested in connection with business break-in(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested after a business break-in in St. Albans that involved stolen property, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Donald C. Schaible, 39, of St. Albans, is charged with breaking and entering.

Deputies say the incident happened Sunday at Peerless Block and Brick in the 400 block of Oliver Street.

Investigators said Schaible was found with tools and a reciprocating saw that belong to the business. They say he admitted to taking them from a utility trailer on business property.

Schaible was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $2,500.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Chambers
Woman charged with robbing Fairmont gas station, police say
An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
Luke Masters
Mannington man charged with punching, kicking dog multiple times
Murder suspect arrested outside of Morgantown, U.S. Marshals say

Latest News

Tai Howser
‘Extremely intoxicated’ man rams two police cars during pursuit, police say
Bill Gates considers W.Va. to expand nuclear energy efforts
Loyal Sweet A Licious customer.
Community shares well wishes for loyal Sweet A Licious customer that recently returned from the hospital
Hope Inc. works to help those affected by domestic violence
Hope Inc. works to help those affected by domestic violence
Teens aging out of foster care raises concerns
Teens aging out of foster care raises concerns