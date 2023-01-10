Mannington Middle School gets over $1-million in unclaimed stock

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mannington Middle School got a special visit from the state treasurer today and he brought a present from the past with him.

Over a million dollars was presented to Mannington Middle School’s library.

The library is named after the first female doctor from West Virginia University.

Doctor Phoebia G. Moore studied medicine at WVU in the early 1900′s.

She was known as a courageous and giving person to the Marion County community.

When she passed away in 1953 a trust fund was started in her name.

Treasurer Riley Moore says, at some point, Exxon stocks were bought by the trust. They matured and then lay dormant, until now.

“This woman gave to this community a tremendous amount and for me to be able to give, in that context, a small amount, even though it is a million dollars, but given the number of things she did for this community, to be able to give back a little more and to help fulfill her dream of supporting the library here is certainly very gratifying,” said Treasurer Moore.

Moore says changes to how the Treasurers Office deals with unclaimed property helped to secure this massive sum for the school.

The million dollars came as a big surprise and students and staff can hardly believe it.

The schools librarian John Foley says now there’s much work to be done for the students on behalf of Dr. Moore.

“Never expected to see a check in my life like this, it’s very surreal,” said Foley.

Dr. Moore’s work in the community went on for 50 years and she did much of it pro bono.

While Moore was paying her way through medical school, she was teaching in Mannington and saved many books from a fire that burned down the school.

Now even today Dr. Moore continues to help the community she cared so deeply for.

The students say this adds another level of appreciation to their library visits.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.