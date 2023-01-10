More than 30 indictments returned by grand jury in Upshur Co.
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 30 indictments were returned by the Upshur County Grand Jury on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle.
Of those indictments, one was a Buckhannon man indicted on 35 counts associated with sexual assault and abuse.
28-year-old Daniel Grogg was indicted on the following crimes across five separate indictments:
- First indictment
- First-degree sexual abuse
- Second indictment
- Two counts first-degree sexual abuse
- Third indictment
- Two counts second-degree sexual assault
- Two counts sexual abuse of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust
- Fourth indictment
- Three counts first-degree sexual abuse
- Three counts sexual abuse of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust
- Fifth indictment
- Seven counts second-degree sexual assault
- Five counts first-degree sexual abuse
- 10 counts sexual abuse of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust
However, details on the case involving Grogg are not considered public information due to a law that prevents courts from releasing information related to sex crimes in West Virginia.
The following are other indictments returned by the Upshur County Grand Jury:
- Charles Smith, 68, of Buckhannon
- Use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor
- Patricia Mendel, 43, of French Creek
- Two counts first-degree arson
- Nathanael Cragle, 28, of Volga
- Entry of a building other than a dwelling
- Escape from custody
- Petit larceny
- Destruction of property
- John Emerich, 61, of Ellamore
- Fleeing with reckless indifference
- Prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm
- Prohibited person in possession of a firearm
- Jefferey Davis, 39, of Oak Hill
- Receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle
- Grand larceny
- Shana Frazier, 34, of Clarksburg
- Third-offense driving while license revoked for DUI
- Timothy Freeman, 45, of Buckhannon
- 12 counts fraudulent use of an access device
- Jacob Arbogast II, 17, of Buckhannon
- First-degree robbery
- Conspiracy
- Mandy Knotts, 21, of Grafton
- Delivery of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
- Delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy
- William Wolfe, 39, of Buckhannon
- Delivery of a controlled substance
- Conspiracy
- Deanna Gandee, 49, of Naples, Florida
- Threats of terroristic acts
- Tampering with a vehicle
- Bobbie Nixon, 31, of Buckhannon
- Gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury
- Allen Nuttle, 45, of Buckhannon
- Gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury
- Douglas Bowser, 40, of Buckhannon
- Fleeing with reckless indifference
- Fleeing in a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance
- Fleeing by means other than a vehicle
- Third-offense driving while license revoked for DUI
- Obstructing an officer
- Reno Tyson, 45, of Buckhannon
- Forgery of a title or registration
- Third-offense driving while license suspended
- No insurance
- Bryce Chapman, 35, of Buckhannon
- Third-offense driving while license revoked for DUI
- Kayla Tenney, 26, of Buckhannon
- Four counts gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury
- Ronald Snyder, 48, of Buckhannon
- Two counts failure to register or provide notice of change in required sex offender registration information for a life registrant
- Leonard Casto, 43, of Buckhannon
- Grand larceny
- Receiving or transferring stolen goods
- Tampering with a vehicle
- Dakota Cabic, 28, of Buckhannon
- 14 counts fraudulent use of an access device
- Joshua Schulte, 26, of Buckhannon
- Three counts entry of a building other than a dwelling
- Destruction of property
- Caleb Heavner, 21, of Buckhannon
- Three counts conspiracy
- Maria Andrews, 59, of Buckhannon
- Child abuse creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury
- James Heater, 41, of Buckhannon
- Receiving or transferring stolen vehicle
- No registration
- No insurance
- Joseph Wood, 49, of Buckhannon
- Third-offense driving while license revoked for DUI
- James Wamsley, 25, of Buckhannon
- Failure to provide notice of change in sex offender registration for a life registrant
- Betheny Mallett, 34, of French Creek
- Fraudulent schemes
An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
