More than 30 indictments returned by grand jury in Upshur Co.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 30 indictments were returned by the Upshur County Grand Jury on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle.

Of those indictments, one was a Buckhannon man indicted on 35 counts associated with sexual assault and abuse.

28-year-old Daniel Grogg was indicted on the following crimes across five separate indictments:

First indictment First-degree sexual abuse

Second indictment Two counts first-degree sexual abuse

Third indictment Two counts second-degree sexual assault Two counts sexual abuse of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust

Fourth indictment Three counts first-degree sexual abuse Three counts sexual abuse of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust

Fifth indictment Seven counts second-degree sexual assault Five counts first-degree sexual abuse 10 counts sexual abuse of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust



However, details on the case involving Grogg are not considered public information due to a law that prevents courts from releasing information related to sex crimes in West Virginia.

The following are other indictments returned by the Upshur County Grand Jury:

Charles Smith, 68, of Buckhannon Use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor

Patricia Mendel, 43, of French Creek Two counts first-degree arson

Nathanael Cragle, 28, of Volga Entry of a building other than a dwelling Escape from custody Petit larceny Destruction of property

John Emerich, 61, of Ellamore Fleeing with reckless indifference Prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm Prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Jefferey Davis, 39, of Oak Hill Receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle Grand larceny

Shana Frazier, 34, of Clarksburg Third-offense driving while license revoked for DUI

Timothy Freeman, 45, of Buckhannon 12 counts fraudulent use of an access device

Jacob Arbogast II, 17, of Buckhannon First-degree robbery Conspiracy

Mandy Knotts, 21, of Grafton Delivery of a controlled substance with intent to deliver Delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy

William Wolfe, 39, of Buckhannon Delivery of a controlled substance Conspiracy

Deanna Gandee, 49, of Naples, Florida Threats of terroristic acts Tampering with a vehicle

Bobbie Nixon, 31, of Buckhannon Gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury

Allen Nuttle, 45, of Buckhannon Gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury

Douglas Bowser, 40, of Buckhannon Fleeing with reckless indifference Fleeing in a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance Fleeing by means other than a vehicle Third-offense driving while license revoked for DUI Obstructing an officer

Reno Tyson, 45, of Buckhannon Forgery of a title or registration Third-offense driving while license suspended No insurance

Bryce Chapman, 35, of Buckhannon Third-offense driving while license revoked for DUI

Kayla Tenney, 26, of Buckhannon Four counts gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury

Ronald Snyder, 48, of Buckhannon Two counts failure to register or provide notice of change in required sex offender registration information for a life registrant

Leonard Casto, 43, of Buckhannon Grand larceny Receiving or transferring stolen goods Tampering with a vehicle

Dakota Cabic, 28, of Buckhannon 14 counts fraudulent use of an access device

Joshua Schulte, 26, of Buckhannon Three counts entry of a building other than a dwelling Destruction of property

Caleb Heavner, 21, of Buckhannon Three counts conspiracy

Maria Andrews, 59, of Buckhannon Child abuse creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury

James Heater, 41, of Buckhannon Receiving or transferring stolen vehicle No registration No insurance

Joseph Wood, 49, of Buckhannon Third-offense driving while license revoked for DUI

James Wamsley, 25, of Buckhannon Failure to provide notice of change in sex offender registration for a life registrant

Betheny Mallett, 34, of French Creek Fraudulent schemes



An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

