More than 30 indictments returned by grand jury in Upshur Co.

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 30 indictments were returned by the Upshur County Grand Jury on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle.

Of those indictments, one was a Buckhannon man indicted on 35 counts associated with sexual assault and abuse.

28-year-old Daniel Grogg was indicted on the following crimes across five separate indictments:

  • First indictment
    • First-degree sexual abuse
  • Second indictment
    • Two counts first-degree sexual abuse
  • Third indictment
    • Two counts second-degree sexual assault
    • Two counts sexual abuse of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust
  • Fourth indictment
    • Three counts first-degree sexual abuse
    • Three counts sexual abuse of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust
  • Fifth indictment
    • Seven counts second-degree sexual assault
    • Five counts first-degree sexual abuse
    • 10 counts sexual abuse of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust

However, details on the case involving Grogg are not considered public information due to a law that prevents courts from releasing information related to sex crimes in West Virginia.

The following are other indictments returned by the Upshur County Grand Jury:

  • Charles Smith, 68, of Buckhannon
    • Use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor
  • Patricia Mendel, 43, of French Creek
    • Two counts first-degree arson
  • Nathanael Cragle, 28, of Volga
    • Entry of a building other than a dwelling
    • Escape from custody
    • Petit larceny
    • Destruction of property
  • John Emerich, 61, of Ellamore
    • Fleeing with reckless indifference
    • Prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm
    • Prohibited person in possession of a firearm
  • Jefferey Davis, 39, of Oak Hill
    • Receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle
    • Grand larceny
  • Shana Frazier, 34, of Clarksburg
    • Third-offense driving while license revoked for DUI
  • Timothy Freeman, 45, of Buckhannon
    • 12 counts fraudulent use of an access device
  • Jacob Arbogast II, 17, of Buckhannon
    • First-degree robbery
    • Conspiracy
  • Mandy Knotts, 21, of Grafton
    • Delivery of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
    • Delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy
  • William Wolfe, 39, of Buckhannon
    • Delivery of a controlled substance
    • Conspiracy
  • Deanna Gandee, 49, of Naples, Florida
    • Threats of terroristic acts
    • Tampering with a vehicle
  • Bobbie Nixon, 31, of Buckhannon
    • Gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury
  • Allen Nuttle, 45, of Buckhannon
    • Gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury
  • Douglas Bowser, 40, of Buckhannon
    • Fleeing with reckless indifference
    • Fleeing in a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance
    • Fleeing by means other than a vehicle
    • Third-offense driving while license revoked for DUI
    • Obstructing an officer
  • Reno Tyson, 45, of Buckhannon
    • Forgery of a title or registration
    • Third-offense driving while license suspended
    • No insurance
  • Bryce Chapman, 35, of Buckhannon
    • Third-offense driving while license revoked for DUI
  • Kayla Tenney, 26, of Buckhannon
    • Four counts gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury
  • Ronald Snyder, 48, of Buckhannon
    • Two counts failure to register or provide notice of change in required sex offender registration information for a life registrant
  • Leonard Casto, 43, of Buckhannon
    • Grand larceny
    • Receiving or transferring stolen goods
    • Tampering with a vehicle
  • Dakota Cabic, 28, of Buckhannon
    • 14 counts fraudulent use of an access device
  • Joshua Schulte, 26, of Buckhannon
    • Three counts entry of a building other than a dwelling
    • Destruction of property
  • Caleb Heavner, 21, of Buckhannon
    • Three counts conspiracy
  • Maria Andrews, 59, of Buckhannon
    • Child abuse creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury
  • James Heater, 41, of Buckhannon
    • Receiving or transferring stolen vehicle
    • No registration
    • No insurance
  • Joseph Wood, 49, of Buckhannon
    • Third-offense driving while license revoked for DUI
  • James Wamsley, 25, of Buckhannon
    • Failure to provide notice of change in sex offender registration for a life registrant
  • Betheny Mallett, 34, of French Creek
    • Fraudulent schemes

An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

