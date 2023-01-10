Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mark Sorsaia, the Putnam County prosecutor, has been assigned as a special prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy.

Laney Hudson, 13, who was from Huntington, was hit and killed Dec. 30 by a marked cruiser near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street in Huntington.

Cabell County Prosecutor Corky Hammers recused his office from the case due to potential conflict of interest.

Sorsaia told WSAZ Tuesday evening that if any criminal charges are initiated by his office or West Virginia State Police, those charges would come from those two agencies.

“I am more interested in a thorough investigation than a quick one. I know everyone wants answers, that is a priority. I am meeting with investigators this week, and our condolences to the child’s family and everyone involved.”

Sorsaia said if no criminal charges are determined necessary, a written statement will be issued.

He emphasized that “every little part” of the investigation will be closely examined. While he gave no time frame for the investigation, he said it isn’t expected to take months and emphasized that it will be thorough.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating if the deputy involved violated any internal policies.

The deputy involved with the incident, who hasn’t been charged, was administered two breathalyzer tests on the scene and then taken to the West Virginia State Police field office for further testing. Investigators say his blood alcohol level tests read 0.0.

