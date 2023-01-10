Roger “Tojoe” Lee Clem, 57, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tojoe was born in Weston on August 20, 1965, a son of the late Oran Sprouse and Wilma Lee Clem Sprouse. In addition to his parents, Tojoe was preceded in death by one son, Jeremy Michael Clem; one sister, Lisa Clem Ferrell; maternal grandparents: Hugh “Lefty” Clem and Evelyn “Hope” Clem; and paternal grandparents: Nathan Goff and Sarah Sprouse. Forever cherishing their memories of Tojoe are his companion of over 40 years, Gertrude “Dee Dee” Farnsworth; one son, Roger “Woody” Clem of Weston, three grandchildren: Braylynn Clem, Haeven Clem Taylor, and Logan Clem Taylor; three siblings: Rick Clem and wife, Pam, of Weston, Linda James and husband, Ernest, of Weston, Tresa Dean and husband, Sam, of Camden; one brother-in-law, Donald Ferrell of Camden; one uncle, Darrell Clem and wife, Joetta, of Weston; and several nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly. Tojoe was a 1983 Lewis County High School graduate. In his early years, Tojoe was employed as a Pipeline Equipment Operator for LJ Gum & Son for many years. He was Methodist by faith. Tojoe enjoyed hunting and playing pool anytime he had the chance. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, they were the light of his life. In lieu of flowers, Tojoe’s family has requested donations be made directly to Pat Boyle Funeral Home, PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV, 26378, to aid with funeral expenses. Tojoe’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Roger “Tojoe” Lee Clem. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

