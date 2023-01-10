Several flown to trauma centers after accident in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several people were flown to trauma centers and hospitals following an accident in Nicholas County.

Tuesday morning, according to the Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck happened near Turnpike Road and Jerry’s Fork Road.

Emergency crews say the roadway will be closed for an extended amount of time.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the accident was reported around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department, the Summersville Fire Department, and the Wilderness Fire Department responded to the scene.

Fire crews reported Air Evac 103 and Health Net 5 provided air transport from the nearby landing zone at Zela Elementary.

Fire crews reported Air Evac 103 and Health Net 5 provided air transport from the nearby landing zone at Zela Elementary. (Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department)

Other agencies providing assistance were Jan-Care Ambulance & General EMS and Nicholas County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Additional information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.