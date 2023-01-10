Shinnston man pleads guilty to first-degree murder, robbery

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston man pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree murder and robbery.

20-year-old Stoane Mason Binegar confessed last February to murdering 21-year-old David Heater on Jan. 3, 2022 at Pleasant Creek Wildlife Shooting Range in Barbour County.

He was indicted on one count of murder and first-degree robbery last May.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to the charges in Barbour County. In return for the plea, prosecutors will recommend parole eligibility to the judge.

However, that agreement isn’t binding, meaning Binegar could still live out the rest of his life behind bars should the judge settle on that punishment.

