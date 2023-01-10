Shinnston man pleads guilty to first-degree murder, robbery

Stoane Mason Binegar
Stoane Mason Binegar(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston man pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree murder and robbery.

20-year-old Stoane Mason Binegar confessed last February to murdering 21-year-old David Heater on Jan. 3, 2022 at Pleasant Creek Wildlife Shooting Range in Barbour County.

He was indicted on one count of murder and first-degree robbery last May.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to the charges in Barbour County. In return for the plea, prosecutors will recommend parole eligibility to the judge.

However, that agreement isn’t binding, meaning Binegar could still live out the rest of his life behind bars should the judge settle on that punishment.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE
Suspected murder at Barbour County shooting range (1/4/2022)
Shinnston man arrested in connection to Barbour County shooting (2/8/2022)
Barbour County returns May indictments, includes one murder (5/23/2022)

