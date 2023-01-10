Tesla lands in pool after driver hits accelerator instead of brake, rescuers say

Authorities say a Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up in a pool.
Authorities say a Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up in a pool.(Pasadena Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (Gray News) - A Tesla plunged into a pool in Southern California.

On Tuesday, the Pasadena Fire Department shared a photo showing a Tesla submerged in a backyard pool.

The fire department said that the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up crashing through a wall and into a person’s pool.

According to authorities, three people, including a child, had to be rescued from the car. Good Samaritans jumped into the pool and helped get the occupants to safety.

No further immediate information was released by the fire department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Chambers
Woman charged with robbing Fairmont gas station, police say
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
Tai Howser
‘Extremely intoxicated’ man rams two police cars during pursuit, police say

Latest News

Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project
Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project
Mannington property check
Mannington Middle School gets over $1-million in unclaimed stock
Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project
Monongalia County Health Department recognized
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | January 10, 2023
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | January 10, 2023