WVDOH plow rolls over in Taylor County, driver injured

WVDOH truck treating roadway
WVDOH truck treating roadway(WVDOH)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two West Virginia Division of Highways plow drivers were injured in separate accidents on Monday, including one rollover crash in Taylor County.

While treating icy roads just before 5 a.m., the plow rolled over on US 250 S near US 50 at mile marker 9.3, according to the WVDOH.

Officials said the plow driver was spot treating the road for weather when the accident happened.

The driver reportedly sustained an injury and was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Another accident involving a plow truck happened Monday just after 6:30 a.m. in Wood County on I-77 north at mile marker 158.

The WVDOH said two vehicles slid into a plow truck. The driver of the plow sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital. Their condition is also unknown.

The plow trucks involved in both incidents were treating icy roads when the accidents took place.

The WVDOH wants to remind motorists of safety tips while sharing the road with plow trucks:

  • Slow down when following a snowplow.
  • Don’t follow too closely. If you can’t see the snowplow’s mirrors, the driver can’t see you.
  • If a snowplow is spreading material, keep well back. Bouncing salt or other ice control material can damage your vehicle.
  • If you have to pass a snowplow, make sure the driver can see you. If a plow is approaching from the other direction, move as far to the right as is safe.
  • In snow and ice, stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If you have to drive, leave early, drive slowly, and keep your headlights on at all times.

