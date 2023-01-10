Children not raised by two parents face health care limitations, WVU study finds

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One researcher at WVU has found that health care can provide limitations when children aren’t raised by both parents.

Many children today may not live with their biological or adoptive parents, and that can cause problems when it comes to receiving health care.

Jonathon Beckmeyer is an assistant professor in the School of Counseling and Well-Being. He estimates only about 60% of children live with both biological parents compared to 73% in 1960.

He says families that experience a structure transition like a divorce, re-marriage or children living with other relatives often have challenges.

“Families that have experienced family structure transition, such as parental divorce, remarriage or children living with other relatives, might have more difficulty accessing health care because the health care system seems to expect that children have two parents at home and the parents are married.”

Some don’t have access to health care or the doctor’s office. Many children today might be living with their grandparents, which can still cause problems for the child accessing health care.

“Grandparents might not know exactly how to intersect with the kid’s healthcare system, especially if the kids have been going to or getting health care from a different place than the grandparents themselves go.”

Divorce also plays a role in this and can affect children a lot. Recently, divorced parents may have issues with sharing health care or medical information with one another.

“We really think what happens when parents are divorcing when it comes to health care for kids is now you have a situation where children are navigating across homes, and those homes might be in different cities. Again, it’s this issue of continuity of care.”

Next, Beckmeyer wants to study the factors as to why these children have trouble accessing health care.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.