$1 million lottery ticket sold in West Virginia

(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Lottery said a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in West Virginia.

Officials encourage the winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and claim the prize.

The winning ticket was sold in South Charleston. Officials did not specify the store that sold the ticket.

