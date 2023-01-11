Annual ‘Point in Time’ count needs volunteers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness is gearing up for its annual Point in Time Homeless Population Count where volunteers take surveys and get a count of those facing homelessness.

The count will take place on the coldest night of the year in all 55 counties. It is done every year to try and gain more funding for housing solutions and determine where current funds need to be allocated.

“By doing this in West Virginia, we can show that we do have an inflation with people experiencing homelessness, and it can help funders know that we need more funds here for various housing programs to help get people off the street,” said Cassidy Thompson, Harm Reduction Director.

This year, they need volunteers to help out. The survey is taken on volunteer’s phones through an app.

The questions range from how long they have been homeless and why to demographic questions. Thompson says in the three years she’s been volunteering, she’s seen the count help get funds allocated where they need to be.

“There have been so many changes and different programs. There are youth initiatives for transitioned age youth. There are specific resources for people who use drugs, so there is always program changes coming from above, but right now the need is for more funding due to the influx and people experiencing homelessness. So, I’m hoping the more information we get out there and the more volunteers we get putting information in the more funding West Virginia can receive.”

The count will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25th. There are four different shifts you can sign up for. Thompson says having the community’s support is critical.

“Going into housing from the streets is a really big change, and knowing you have people that are willing to support you, come out on cold nights, and try to get more funding for you is really important to our people.”

