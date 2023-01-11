Fairmont City Council elects the city’s first female mayor

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new year started with a new council as Fairmont held it’s first meeting of the year.

Former Mayor Tom Mainella and former Deputy Mayor Donna Blood were no longer on the council. So, it was time to elect new city leaders.

Council chose to appoint Anne Bolyard as the first female mayor in the history of the city.

Josh Rice was elected to be deputy mayor.

Bolyard said she was grateful to set a path for future leaders.

“124 year history. I’m just very honored and understand that. That paves the way for other leaders,” she explained.

Bolyard added she was looking forward working with members of council and the city to continue development.

“That we continue to bring wealth and diversity and perspectives but understand that we are united in supporting and serving the City of Fairmont,” she said.

Bolyard explained being mayor was a way for her to help the community she knows and loves.

“Just an additional way to serve the city and partnership, with the great leadership we have from our city manager, the other amazing city council members that we have. This is just another opportunity for my public service,” she said.

Aside from the new leadership, four new council members were sworn into office Rebecca Moran, Chuck Warner, Bruce McDaniel, and Kandi Nuzum.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.