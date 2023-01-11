Fentanyl organizations shut down by indictments, 21 West Virginians federally indicted

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two drug trafficking organizations with ties to West Virginia have been dismantled by separate federal indictments, officials said.

The two Baltimore-based organizations supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

They were dismantled by two federal indictments that were unsealed on Wednesday.

Officials said 34 people from Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia were indicted on charges related to the sale of fentanyl, heroin and other drugs in Hampshire County and Mineral County.

18 of the 34 people indicted are from West Virginia.

The drugs distributed led to a spike in overdoses in the region, both fatal and non-fatal, Ihlenfeld said.

Much of the fentanyl reportedly had high levels of purity and had a purple tint to distinguish it from drugs sold by competitors.

In the first indictment, 30- year-old Kentrel Anthony Rollins, also known as “T-Rock,” of Baltimore, Maryland is alleged to be the leader of a fentanyl distribution operation in Hampshire County and elsewhere from January 2020 to October 2021.

Court documents show that in addition to the sale of drugs, there was firearms trafficking and the trading of guns for drugs. Many of the firearms were acquired by a straw purchaser on behalf of the organization. 12 people are charged in this matter, which also includes the alleged trafficking of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Below are the 12 people listed in this indictment:

Kentrel Anthony Rollins, also known as “T-Rock,” age 30, of Baltimore, Maryland

Donte Fields, also known as “Lowe,” age 27, of Baltimore, Maryland

Erik Lee Kurtz, also known as “Edub,” age 28, of Augusta, West Virginia

Richard Lee Damewood, II, age 38, of Purgitsville, West Virginia

Gary Weldon, also known as “Fatboy,” age 35, of Baltimore, Maryland

Dylan Mitchell Lambert, age 24, of Augusta, West Virginia

Cassandra Rachelle Bowman, age 28, of Augusta, West Virginia

James Davis Graham, also known as “JD Graham,” age 40, of Augusta, West Virginia

Elrico Karon Scaff, also known as “Jay,” age 23, of Ellicott City, Maryland

Stacey Lynn Malcolm, age 37, of Romney, West Virginia

Jeanette L. Henkel, age 31, of Augusta, West Virginia

Dylan Moyers, age 23, of Romney, West Virginia

In the second indictment, 31-year-old Sean Jarred Davis, also of Baltimore, is alleged to be the leader of a conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl, as well as heroin, in Hampshire County and elsewhere from February 2021 to January 2023. A total of 22 individuals are charged in the case.

Below are the 22 people listed in this indictment:

Sean Jarred Davis, age 31, of Baltimore, Maryland

Warren Thomas Gray, also known as “Stix,” age 24, of Baltimore, Maryland

Michael Eugene Lucas, Jr., also known as “Kevin,” age 24, of Middle River, Maryland

Erik Lee Kurz, also known as “Edub,” age 28, of Augusta, West Virginia

Dylan Carl Keckler, age 29, of Augusta, West Virginia

Jeanette L. Henkel, age 31, of Augusta, West Virginia

Lisa Gail Crouse, age 41, of Cross Junction, Virginia

Melissa Sue Cole, age 47, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia

Demarkco Tyree Canty, age 20, of Parkville, Maryland

Noah Izreel Neverdon, also known as “Melly,” age 19, of Parkville, Maryland

Rachael Elaine Biggs, age 34, of Charmco, West Virginia

Nicholas Vasilios Hainis, age 36, Nottingham, Maryland

Sharon Rene Wagoner, also known as “Sherri,” age 58, of Augusta, West Virginia

Paul Edward Pownall, II, age 42, of Romney, West Virginia

Heather Marie Alexander, age 30, of Winchester, Virginia

Robert Bruce Stachow, age 54, of Shanks, West Virginia

Andrew Lee Jones, also known as “Jonezy,” age 33, of Romney, West Virginia

Glenn Alen Robey, age 58, of August, West Virginia

Kody Michael Shriver, age 23, of Akron, Ohio

Dexter Horn, age 28, of Points, West Virginia

Michael Wade McIntire, age 43, of Augusta, West Virginia

Kaitlyn Marie Shanklin, age 21, of Augusta, West Virginia

“Fentanyl continues to be the number one threat to public safety in the region and much of it flows here from Baltimore,” said Ihlenfeld. “The investigators are to be commended for their outstanding work in identifying the sources of supply and halting their operations.”

The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, led the investigations. The Task Force consists of members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the West Virginia State Police, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and the Keyser Police Department. The Hampshire County Prosecutor’s Office assisted.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the cases on behalf of the government.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

