First at 4 Forum: Beth Keener-Flanery

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Beth Keener-Flanery, a multimedia artist and the Public Curator Director for the Arts Council of Greater Morgantown, joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She talked about the importance of having West Virginia in her art, interacting and uplifting local artists, and advice for expanding creative mediums.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.