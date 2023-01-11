Glenville State to hold winter homecoming

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is preparing to celebrate Winter Homecoming later this month.

Starting at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, the GSU Alumni and Foundation Offices will open “The Deck,” the ultimate fan section where alumni and friends of the University can come together inside the Waco Center for food, beverages, and a great time.

Entry to “The Deck” is $10.

The women’s and men’s basketball teams will host the Concord University Mountain Lions at GSU’s Waco Center that afternoon; the Lady Pioneers game is at 2:00 p.m. and the Pioneers game is scheduled to tip at 4:00 p.m.

Returning basketball alumni and coaches will be recognized during halftime of the Lady Pioneer game.

Glenville State will also be hosting an Open House for prospective students that same day. The Open House will provide visitors an opportunity to tour campus, meet with faculty members, discuss financial aid, and more.

Fans may tailgate in the Waco Center parking lot, weather permitting.

Students will have other activities planned during the day as well.

Members of the Pioneer Family are encouraged to contact their friends and invite them to join the fun on January 21.

