Heavy rain Thursday turns to snow Friday

Accumulations will remain fairly light, except for highest mountain peaks.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A few light rain showers this evening will generally taper off tonight, but clouds and southerly winds will stay consistent, keeping temperatures well above average. An impactful system pushes heavier rain and gusty winds into the area Thursday afternoon, and once the bulk of that system moves east, dropping temperatures turns lingering rain showers into show showers. Due to the initial coating of rain plus warm ground temperatures, it’ll take a bit for any snow to be able to accumulate, which stunts snowfall totals, especially in the lowlands. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

