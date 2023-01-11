Heroin, fentanyl, meth among drugs found during fugitive arrest

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies joined in apprehending a fugitive in Barbour County on Wednesday, officials said.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force arrested 65-year-old James Marklin Mayle, according to a release from the BCSO.

While officers arrested Mayle around 11:40 Wednesday morning, they reportedly found numerous drugs “in plain view” inside his home, including the following:

10 grams of heroin

One gram of fentanyl

15 grams of methamphetamine

78 grams of marijuana

Digital scales and packaging materials

Sheriff Carpenter with the BCSO said additional suspects and charges will be forthcoming.

Mayle is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

