Heroin, fentanyl, meth among drugs found during fugitive arrest

Barbour County Sheriff's Office
Barbour County Sheriff's Office
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies joined in apprehending a fugitive in Barbour County on Wednesday, officials said.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force arrested 65-year-old James Marklin Mayle, according to a release from the BCSO.

While officers arrested Mayle around 11:40 Wednesday morning, they reportedly found numerous drugs “in plain view” inside his home, including the following:

  • 10 grams of heroin
  • One gram of fentanyl
  • 15 grams of methamphetamine
  • 78 grams of marijuana
  • Digital scales and packaging materials

Sheriff Carpenter with the BCSO said additional suspects and charges will be forthcoming.

Mayle is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

