Heroin, fentanyl, meth among drugs found during fugitive arrest
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies joined in apprehending a fugitive in Barbour County on Wednesday, officials said.
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force arrested 65-year-old James Marklin Mayle, according to a release from the BCSO.
While officers arrested Mayle around 11:40 Wednesday morning, they reportedly found numerous drugs “in plain view” inside his home, including the following:
- 10 grams of heroin
- One gram of fentanyl
- 15 grams of methamphetamine
- 78 grams of marijuana
- Digital scales and packaging materials
Sheriff Carpenter with the BCSO said additional suspects and charges will be forthcoming.
Mayle is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.
