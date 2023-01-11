Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released

UPDATE 1/11/23 @ 5:10 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man shot Wednesday afternoon in an officer-involved incident has died, according to the Charleston Police Department.

William E. Henry Jr., 43, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the hospital, a CPD news release states.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Spring and Bullet streets near the Spring Street Bridge.

Police say Henry was armed with a pipe and refused to obey officers’ demands to drop the weapon. Officers said he fought through a Taser deployment and struck an officer in the head with the pipe.

Medical assistance was administered at the scene to the suspect.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Charleston.

Dispatchers say it happened at Spring Street and Bullet Street near the Spring Street Bridge.

They say no officers were shot in the incident.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.