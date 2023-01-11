Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released

Dispatchers say no officers were shot in the incident.
Dispatchers say no officers were shot in the incident.(wsaz)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
UPDATE 1/11/23 @ 5:10 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man shot Wednesday afternoon in an officer-involved incident has died, according to the Charleston Police Department.

William E. Henry Jr., 43, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the hospital, a CPD news release states.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Spring and Bullet streets near the Spring Street Bridge.

Police say Henry was armed with a pipe and refused to obey officers’ demands to drop the weapon. Officers said he fought through a Taser deployment and struck an officer in the head with the pipe.

Medical assistance was administered at the scene to the suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Charleston.

Dispatchers say it happened at Spring Street and Bullet Street near the Spring Street Bridge.

They say no officers were shot in the incident.

